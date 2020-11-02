MSRTC staff complain of worms in food, probe ordered

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday ordered a probe after frontline staff staying at a hotel in Mumbai complained of worms in food packers served for dinner.

A group of 350 drivers and conductors of the state-run transport body from Kolhapur and Sindhudurg, who are operating vehicles for BMC-run BEST, have been put up at a hotel in the northern suburb of Malad and they have claimed the rice served to them on Sunday night had worms, officials said.

"The incident is being probed. Officials have been asked to visit the place and submit a report," an MSRTC spokesperson said, adding fresh food was arranged immediately after the complaint was brought to the notice of authorities. "The contractor has been given a warning," he added.

Meanwhile, sources said the staff have complained about poor quality food earlier as well and have demanded daily allowance in place of food packets.

They said MSRTC, with a fleet of some 18,000 buses and one lakh employees, was considering the demand.