Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Now, you will have to dial a new number for booking a refill of your gas cylinder. According to the Indian Oil Corporation, the new number for SMS-IVRS refill booking 7718955555 has been configured across India for Indane customers from Monday.

The new IVRS number is an all-India number and aims to be a unified facility for Indane consumers across the country, an IOC spokesman stated.

This number is facilitated by Airtel, with various LPG services available now for Indane customers over IVRS calls. In order to register, customers have to type a 16 digit number in an IVRS call

followed by authentication of Aadhaar and proceed with the booking.

For refilling, if a mobile number is already registered, then the option of booking will be available. Otherwise the customer will be prompted to register his or her mobile number.

The spokesman said that distributors have been urged to inform customers about the change in booking number. Tamil Nadu has around 1.20 crore active LPG customers.