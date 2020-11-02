STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC junks plea against election of Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad seat

The top court had on June 10 taken note of the plea of Nair's lawyer for adjournment and had deferred the hearing for November 2.

Published: 02nd November 2020 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at election rally in West Champaran.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at election rally in West Champaran.(Photo| Screenshot)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea challenging the election of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in 2019 from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian initially passed over the matter as none appeared on behalf of Saritha S Nair, who has challenged Gandhi's election.

Later, in a hearing conducted through video conferencing, the bench dismissed her appeal against the Kerala High Court order.

Nair had moved the top court against the October 31, 2019 decision of the Kerala High Court by which her election petitions challenging the Lok Sabha polls in Wayanad and Ernakulam also were dismissed.

Nair's nomination papers for contesting Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad and Ernakulam Lok Sabha seats were rejected by the returning officers in 2019 on account of her conviction and sentencing in two criminal cases related to the Solar scam in the state.

READ| New farms laws will weaken nation's foundation: Rahul Gandhi

The top court had on June 10 taken note of the plea of Nair's lawyer for adjournment and had deferred the hearing for November 2.

The Kerala High Court had not allowed Nair's pleas challenging the polls in both Lok Sabha seats and said that her nomination papers were rejected as the conviction in the two criminal cases were not suspended.

It had that only the sentences in the cases were suspended by the appellate court.

The high court said it was clear from the relief sought in the appeal petition that Nair had only sought suspension of the sentence and not suspension of conviction.

Nair's nomination papers were rejected under the Section 8(3) of the Representation of People Act, 1951 which prescribed for disqualification on account of conviction and sentencing in a criminal case.

Gandhi had won Kerala's Wayanad seat -- the second seat he contested in the 2019 polls -- with a record margin of 431,770 votes.

He defeated his nearest rival P P Suneer of the Communist Party of India who secured 274,597 votes, while Gandhi got 706,367 votes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Supreme Court Wayanad Lok Sabha elections
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp