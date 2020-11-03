STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
53.51 pc turnout in Phase 2 assembly polls in Bihar, figure likely to go up: EC

In the corresponding constituencies which went to poll in the 2015 assembly polls, the turnout was 55.35 per cent, the EC said.

A voter wearing PPE kit shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The 94 assembly constituencies that went to poll in the phase two of Bihar elections on Tuesday recorded 53.51 per cent turnout and the figure was likely to go up as voting continued beyond schedule in several places, the Election Commission said.

The combined voter turnout in the two phases was recorded at 53.79 per cent till 5 PM, the Commission said.

The 94 constituencies of Bihar assembly went to poll in the second phase of elections which will decide the electoral fate of RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and more than 1,450 other candidates.

Polling began at 7 am, but the time for its conclusion has been extended by one hour till 6 pm to facilitate COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise during the final hour.

The process, however, concluded early in the Maoist-hit areas.

