'Keep throwing', says Nitish Kumar as onions pelted at him during poll rally

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Onions were hurled at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at Halanki in Madhubani district on Tuesday while he was addressing a poll rally.

The onions were pelted by a person in the crowd who was later nabbed by the cops.

The CM's security personnel shielded the CM who continued his speech.

"Khub feko, khub feko, khube feko (keep throwing)," the CM was heard saying while reacting to the incident.

Nitish Kumar asked the cops to free the stone pelter saying that he had forgiven him.

Continuing his speech, the CM attacked the opposition for "misleading" the people for vested political interests. He appealed to the people not to believe those making impractical and false promises on jobs.