STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan civic body polls: Counting underway for six new municipal corporations

A total of 2,238 candidates are in the fray for the 560 wards of the six new municipal corporations of Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South.

Published: 03rd November 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

voting

Image for representatinol purpose only ( Photo| EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Counting of votes of the elections held in two phases in the six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota in Rajasthan is underway on Tuesday.

A total of 2,238 candidates are in the fray for the 560 wards of the six newly-formed municipal corporations of Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South.

An Election Commission spokesperson said the counting of votes started from 9 am and the process was underway. A total of 60.42 per cent voters had cast their votes in Jaipur Heritage, Kota North and Jodhpur North in the first phase last Thursday to elect ward councilors of these corporations.

In the second phase, 59.96 per cent voters had cast their votes in Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South Municipal Corporation on Sunday. According to the spokesperson, notification for the post of mayor of these corporations will be released on Wednesday.

The last date for submission of nomination papers is Thursday. They will be scrutinised the next day, they will be able to withdraw their names on Saturday. Voting for the mayor will be held from 10 am to 2 pm next Tuesday, while the counting of votes will take place immediately after the end of the voting.

Similarly, the election for the deputy mayor will take place next Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan municipal polls Rajasthan municipal corporation rajasthan polls counting
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp