Rajasthan civic body polls: Counting underway for six new municipal corporations

By PTI

JAIPUR: Counting of votes of the elections held in two phases in the six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota in Rajasthan is underway on Tuesday.

A total of 2,238 candidates are in the fray for the 560 wards of the six newly-formed municipal corporations of Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South.

An Election Commission spokesperson said the counting of votes started from 9 am and the process was underway. A total of 60.42 per cent voters had cast their votes in Jaipur Heritage, Kota North and Jodhpur North in the first phase last Thursday to elect ward councilors of these corporations.

In the second phase, 59.96 per cent voters had cast their votes in Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South Municipal Corporation on Sunday. According to the spokesperson, notification for the post of mayor of these corporations will be released on Wednesday.

The last date for submission of nomination papers is Thursday. They will be scrutinised the next day, they will be able to withdraw their names on Saturday. Voting for the mayor will be held from 10 am to 2 pm next Tuesday, while the counting of votes will take place immediately after the end of the voting.

Similarly, the election for the deputy mayor will take place next Wednesday.