Uttar Pradesh bypolls: Voters at booth boycott voting in Tundla over 'no development'

By PTI

FIROZABAD (UTTAR PRADESH): Voters at some places in Tundla assembly constituency of Uttar Pradesh boycotted the by-election on Tuesday, alleging that no development work had taken place in their area.

With the slogan "Vikas nahi, to vote nahi" (No development, No vote), voters at the Rudhau Mustkil booth No. 30 boycotted the polling. At this booth, there are 629 voters and no vote was cast till now. A purported video clip surfaced on social media, in which Sub-divisional Magistrate Ekta Singh is talking to the people and asking them to vote.

“Jab tak road nahi, tab tak vote nahi. We have decided to boycott elections this time as no development work has taken place here,” says a local. pic.twitter.com/1xBk4GW2Ne — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2020

The voters told the media that they would not vote till they get assurance of development. At Kachhpura village in Line Par area's booth No. 358, people are reportedly boycotting polling due to water crisis in their area.

However, officials did not confirm this.