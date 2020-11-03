STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What about '20-30 lakh' people who were forced to migrate: Nadda on Tejashwi job promise

Tejashwi has run his campaign around his promise that he will sign 10 lakh government jobs in his very first Cabinet meeting if his party comes to power.

Published: 03rd November 2020 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National President J.P. Nadda addresses a public rally in support of NDA candidates ahaed of Bihar Assembly polls at Bihar Sharif in Nalanda Saturday Oct. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SITAMARHI/DARBHANGA: BJP president JP Nadda on Monday made light of Tejashwi Yadav's poll promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs, telling him that "25-30 lakh" people migrated out of Bihar during previous RJD governments and he should first answer that.

Addressing a poll rally at Sitamarhi, the former Union minister also said he keeps reminding people about the alleged misgovernance during the RJDs 15 years rule as the time might have changed but the partys "nature" has not changed.

"These days our Tejashwi babu keeps saying will give 10 lakh jobs," said Nadda, and then escalated his attack, "You have forced 25-25 lakh people to migrate out of Bihar.

Who will answer that?" "What do you talk? What do you think?" the BJP chief asked the opposition chief ministerial candidate.

The NDA has been attacking the RJD over its record on law and order, alleging the state was poorly governed during its 15-year rule and people were forced to migrate to escape rampant criminal incidents and also in search of livelihood.

Nadda told his rally, "Fifteen years ago the poll issue did not use to be development because Bihar was then under Lalu Prasad Jis jungle raj."

He alleged the law and order was so poor during the RJD regime that "even cycles were looted, what to talk about motorcycle!" Later, he held a roadshow in Darbhanga in support of the party candidate Sanjay Saraogi.

As the vehicle carrying Nadda, Saraogi and other party leaders moved slowly through the chock-a-block road, some people showered flower petals on them from their terrace.

Some also captured the moment on their mobile cameras as the crowd occasionally broke into the familiar Modi Modi chant.

There was no room for social distancing and masks were rare too as the party supporters danced, jostled and constantly raised the slogan of "Jai Shri Ram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mantram".

TAGS
JP Nadda Tejashwi Yadav Nitish Kumar Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
