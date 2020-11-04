STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amit Shah to have lunch at tribal and refugee homes during Bengal visit

Sources in the BJP said Shah’s schedule was designed in the wake of the ruling TMC's aggressive campaign against the saffron party's handling of the Hathras case.

Published: 04th November 2020 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will have lunch at the houses of a tribal family in Bankura on Thursday and a Bangladeshi refugee family the following day during his two-day trip to West Bengal.

Sources in the BJP said Shah’s schedule was designed in the wake of the ruling TMC's aggressive campaign against the saffron party's handling of the alleged gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

Shah's move came amid the discontent among the refugees due to the Centre's pre-election promise of giving them citizenship by implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). 

Apparently influenced by the promises of citizenship, the refugees had supported the BJP en bloc in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP caused massive erosion in the ruling TMC vote bank among refugees and the Matua community, who belong to scheduled caste community and form 16.6 of the population in Bengal. Followers of Matua religious sect, who are the majority in Bongaon, Ranaghat, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituencies, changed their political allegiance in favour of the BJP.

"Refugees are a deciding factor in many pockets of south Bengal. Recently, two MPs elected from Bongaon and Ranaghat Lok Sabha constituencies reported that refugees are expressing their discontent as the CAA has not been implemented yet. Shah’s visit to a refugee’s house, who belong to the Matua community, is aimed to woo the refugees and the Matua electorates," said a senior BJP leader.

Last month, BJP’s national president JP Nadda, while visiting north Bengal, made it clear that the Centre would go ahead with the CAA and implement it in the near future despite the contentious Act triggered nationwide protests.

Shantanu Thakur, the BJP MP from Bongaon, wrote to Shah recently informing him about the discontent among the Matuas and refugees regarding the delay in implementing CAA.

"We are expecting a message from Amit ji about the implementation of CAA. Since the promise of giving refugees citizenship ensured electoral dividend in last year’s Lok Sabha elections, we will have to keep our words ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections," said another BJP leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Bengal polls TMC BJP Matua community CAA Bangladesh Refugees
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp