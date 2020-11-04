Arnab Goswami arrest: Assam CM Sonowal says 'black day for Indian democracy'

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami and alleged assault on him by the Mumbai Police.

"A Black Day for Indian democracy. I strongly condemn the assault on senior journalist #ArnabGoswami by Mumbai police. Vendetta politics should be stopped and freedom of press should be maintained in Maharashtra by releasing Mr Goswami immediately,” Sonowal tweeted.

Sonowal’s virtual deputy and Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to the social media platform to condemn the incident.

“@republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami physically assaulted & arrested by Mumbai police is nothing but muzzling freedom of press by the vindictive M’rashtra govt. Strongly condemn this shameless politically motivated Mumbai police action. It’s like Emergency days in Maharashtra,” Sarma tweeted.

Assam’s Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya wrote: “Highly condemnable on part of @OfficeofUT & Maharashtra govt to act such cowardly against Arnab Goswami. This is a direct collapse of the fourth pillar of democracy. UNDECLARED STATE OF EMERGENCY. #ArnabWeAreWithYou”.

The 47-year-old Goswami hails from Assam.

