STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Arnab Goswami arrest: Assam CM Sonowal says 'black day for Indian democracy'

Vendetta politics should be stopped and freedom of press should be maintained in Maharashtra by releasing Mr Goswami immediately, Sonowal tweeted.

Published: 04th November 2020 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo | PTI)

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami and alleged assault on him by the Mumbai Police.

"A Black Day for Indian democracy. I strongly condemn the assault on senior journalist #ArnabGoswami by Mumbai police. Vendetta politics should be stopped and freedom of press should be maintained in Maharashtra by releasing Mr Goswami immediately,” Sonowal tweeted.

Sonowal’s virtual deputy and Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to the social media platform to condemn the incident.

ALSO READ | Republic TV's Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by police

“@republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami physically assaulted & arrested by Mumbai police is nothing but muzzling freedom of press by the vindictive M’rashtra govt. Strongly condemn this shameless politically motivated Mumbai police action. It’s like Emergency days in Maharashtra,” Sarma tweeted.

Assam’s Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya wrote: “Highly condemnable on part of @OfficeofUT & Maharashtra govt to act such cowardly against Arnab Goswami. This is a direct collapse of the fourth pillar of democracy. UNDECLARED STATE OF EMERGENCY. #ArnabWeAreWithYou”.

The 47-year-old Goswami hails from Assam.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arnab Goswami Sarbananda Sonowal
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp