STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Central Teacher Eligibility Test to be held on January 31, 2021: Education Minister

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July 5.

Published: 04th November 2020 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held on January 31 next year, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July 5.

"The 14th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which was scheduled to be held in July in 112 cities all over the country and postponed due to administrative reasons, the said examination will now be held on January 31," Nishank said.

"To maintain social distance and other safety measures, the said examination will now be conducted in 135 cities," he said.

According to officials at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), a large number of requests have been received from the candidates for change of option for their examination city as they have shifted due to COVID-19.

"Keeping in view the difficulty faced by candidates due to COVID-19, the CBSE has decided to give one time chance to the candidates for corrections in their option of city from which they want to appear in the CTET examination," a senior board official said.

"Every effort will be made to accommodate the candidates in the cities opted by them but if the situation arises, they can be allotted any city other than the four cities opted by the candidates," the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Pokhriyal Central Teacher Eligibility Test COVID 19 CTET date
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp