STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre forms committee to review guidelines on television ratings

The four-member committee will be headed by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi S Vempati.

Published: 04th November 2020 09:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

News

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days after an alleged TRP scam came to the fore, the Centre on Wednesday constituted a committee to review the guidelines on television rating agencies in India and asked the panel to submit its report to the Information and Broadcasting minister within two months.

The four-member committee will be headed by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi S Vempati. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the present guidelines issued by it in 2014 on Television Rating agencies in India were notified after detailed deliberations by the Parliamentary Committee, Committee on Television Rating Points (TRP) constituted by the ministry and recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority etc.

“Based on the operation of the guidelines for a few years, there is a need to have a fresh look on the guidelines particularly keeping in view the recent recommendations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), technological advancements/inventions to address the system and further strengthening of the procedures for a credible and transparent rating system,” an official order issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

Apart from chairperson Vempati, the committee will comprise Dr Shalabh, Professor of Statistics,’Department of Mathematics and Statistics, IIT Kanpur;’Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director, C-DOT; and’Professor Pulak Ghosh, Decision Sciences Centre for Public Policy (CPP) as its members.

The committee has been constituted to study the different aspects of television rating system in India as they have evolved over a period of time, the order said. It said the committee shall carry out an appraisal of the existing system, examine TRAI recommendations notified from time to time, overall industry scenario and address the needs of the stakeholders as well as make recommendations for a robust, transparent and accountable rating system through changes, if any, in the existing guidelines.

As per the order, the committee will study past recommendations made by various forums on the subject of television rating systems in India and matters incidental thereto.’     It will study recent recommendations of TRAI on the subject and suggest steps for enhancing competition in the sector.’ 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRP scam BARC
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp