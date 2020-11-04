STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre undermining federalism: Sidhu at dharna against farm laws

Terming the central laws as "black laws", Sidhu claimed they are aimed at helping only corporates and not farmers.

Published: 04th November 2020 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday alleged that by introducing the new farm legislation, the central government was undermining federalism and suppressing the voice of the elected MLAs of Punjab.

Addressing a dharna by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Congress MLAs against the Centre's farm laws at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, he said people of the state would not tolerate any attack on their "pride and turbans".

"Those who talk of one nation, one market, are trying to suppress the voice of Punjab and its chief minister. We will not tolerate this. What justice is this? You are trying to suppress the voice of elected MLAs," he said.

Sidhu said the central farm laws were "an attack on the federal structure" and against the Constitution of India.

Terming the central laws as "black laws", Sidhu claimed they are aimed at helping only corporates and not farmers.

"We will not let Ambani and Adani set foot in Punjab and won't let anyone snatch the rights of farmers," he said.

Drawing a parallel with the East India Company's hegemony during the colonial era, the firebrand leader accused the BJP-led government of trying to create a monopoly of two-three corporates.

He alleged that while corporate tax to the tune of Rs 17 lakh was waived off and termed as 'incentives', small concessions given to farmers are termed as 'subsidies'.

"Our turbans are our identity which Guru Nanak Dev ji gave us and we will not let you attack our pride and turbans," Sidhu said.

Participating in the dharna, former Akali Dal leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa called for continued agitation to pressure the Centre to withdraw the new farm laws and realize the rights of the farmers of Punjab.

Dhindsa also rued the absence of AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) MLAs at the dharna saying unity was the need of the hour.

Bholath MLA and former AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira attacked the Centre over the farm laws and the blockade of goods trains in the state and said trade with Pakistan must resume to help revive Punjab's economy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Congress Farm Laws
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp