India successfully test-fires enhanced range Pinaka rocket

Pinaka is the first indigenous rocket system designed, developed, and produced by DRDO with the help of private industries.

The enhanced range version of Pinaka rocket being test-fired from ITR off Odisha coast (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing the weapon testing spree amid a face-off with China along the LAC, India on Wednesday successfully test-fired an extended range version of indigenously developed Pinaka rocket from a test facility off Odisha coast.

Developed by the Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), the rocket was test-fired from a multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) at the Integrated Test Range (ITR).

The enhanced range version of the weapon can destroy targets at a distance beyond 45 km. “Six rockets were launched in quick succession and the tests met all the mission objectives. All the flight articles were tracked by range instruments, including telemetry, radar, and electro-optical tracking systems,
confirming the successful performance,” said a defence official.

The development of an enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance compared to an earlier design with a reduced length. The new rocket would replace the existing Pinaka Mk-I rockets, which are currently under production.

The quick reaction time and high rate of fire of the system will give an edge to the armed forces during a low-intensity conflict situation. The rockets flight-tested have been manufactured by Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur to which the technology has been transferred.

Pinaka is the first indigenous rocket system designed, developed, and produced by DRDO with the help of private industries. Carrying different types of warheads it can be deadly for the enemy as it has the capability to destroy their solid structures and bunkers.

This rocket system has both guided and unguided versions. The trials were conducted with some improvements in the system making it more lethal. The unguided rocket system can neutralise large areas with rapid salvos.

Earlier on the day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully test-fired an air-to-air missile over the Bay of Bengal against an aerial target mimicking an enemy aircraft. The Russian missile fired from frontline fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MKI destroyed an expendable pilotless target aircraft. The trial conducted as
part of user training exercise validated the weapon’s launch envelop.

TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

