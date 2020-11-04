Lucknow diary

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Agreement to work on heritage restoration

To create a network and sharing skills for restoration and protection of monuments, the IIT-Kanpur and the Archaeological Survey of India have inked an agreement with two Italian institutes. Under the MoU, Ca’Foscari University of Venice, Soprintendenza Archeologia, Belle Arti E Paesaggio, and ASI, the institutes agreed to develop collaborative scientific study activities and sharing skills to restore and protect monuments based on equality and reciprocity. Both India and Italy have several monuments of UN heritage tag.

Herbal drug for kidney stones

A Lucknow-based urologist and researchers of National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) and Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) have developed a herbal medicine to ‘dissolve’ kidney stones. The medicine provides a non-invasive alternative to remove stones from kidney. Dr Salil Tandon, a consultant urologist and andrologist of Northern Eastern Railway hospital, in collaboration with NBRI director Dr Barik along with Dr Sharad Srivastava and Dr Ankita developed the cost-effective medicine after over five years of hard work. The oral medication is set for production and will be available within the next six months. The clinical trial done at King George’s Medical University showed promising results.

Tributes paid to Begum Akhtar

An online session curated by Lucknow Bioscope paid tribute to the Hindustani classical music legend Begum Akhtar by playing the choicest ghazals sung by her to mark the 46th death anniversary of ‘Mallika-e-Ghazal’. Leading art critic S Kalidas who made a documentary on Akhtar, recalled memories of the Begum in conversation with former Bhatkhande Institute’s vice-chancellor Shruti Sidolikar and noted historian Saleem Kidwai. The historian said Akhtar evolved her own signature style.

Theatre artiste to relive university days

Wearing a pair of khaki trousers, T-shirt and bathroom slippers, he used to rush to the Lucknow University campus to attend lectures and run back to Ravindrayala to pursue his passion for theatre. This simple boy later became a big name in Indian theatre and films. Director, writer and theatre personality Salim Arif is set to return to the campus with ‘Paansa’, a famous international level play written by poet, lyricist and screenwriter Gulzar, based on Pavan K Varma’s English poem ‘Yudhishthar and Draupadi’, to stage it during the university’s centenary celebrations. In arts quadrangle, 45 artists will present ‘Paansa’ – a play which gives a new and challenging interpretation of the encounter between Pandavas and the Yaksha of the poisoned pool in Mahabharata.

