STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP, Chhattisgarh record high voting; moderate in UP 

Amid reports of firing and clashes, the by-elections to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh recorded around 70% voting.

Published: 04th November 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia at a poll booth in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh | Pti

By Express News Service

BHOPAL/LUCKNOW/RAIPUR: Amid reports of firing and clashes, the by-elections to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh recorded around 70% voting. Bypolls to Uttar Pradesh’s seven seats recorded a moderate 53.6% polling while Chhattisgarh’s reserved ST seat saw a high turnout of about 78 % amid strict restrictions due to Covid-19 pandemic. 

In MP, the 28 seats covered 17 districts, with maximum polling of 83.75% being reported from the Agar-SC seat of Agar-Malwa district. The minimum 48.15% polling was reported in Gwalior-East seat, the home turf of BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The polling percentage was more than the 66.22% voting reported on the same seats during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but less than the 72.99% polling reported in the 2018 Assembly polls. Reports of firing near polling booths came from Sumaoli  and Mehgaon, both in the Gwalior-Chambal region, which comprise 17 seats. The Congress alleged widespread misuse of official machinery in the Gwalior-Chambal region. Former CM Digvijaya Singh demanded a re-poll on 17 booths, alleging that Congress’ polling agents were not allowed outside those booths.

In Uttar Pradesh, the average voting was much lower than in 2017 Assembly elections when 64.07% polling took place. Among the seven seats which went to the polls, Amroha’s Naugaon Sadat seat recorded the highest 61.50 % voting. 

In 2017, this seat had witnessed a huge voting percentage of 76.3%. BJP’s Chetan Chauhan had won the seat. The by-election was necessitated by his death in August. The Marwahi seat in Chhattisgarh saw a high voter turnout. There are eight candidates in the fray, but the real contest is between the Congress and the BJP. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bypolls
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp