STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Naravane’s Nepal visit to strengthen defence partnership

Naravane is visiting Nepal at the official invitation of Nepal Army chief Gen Purnachandra Thapa.

Published: 04th November 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Army Chief General MM Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Army chief General MM Naravane will be reaching Nepal on Wednesday on a three-day crucial visit in what is being seen as an outreach to mend bilateral ties which came under severe strain following a map row, besides strengthening defence cooperation.

Naravane is visiting Nepal at the official invitation of Nepal Army chief Gen Purnachandra Thapa. During the three-day visit, Naravane will pay homage at the martyrs’ memorial at the Army Pavilion on Thursday. Naravane will also be conferred with the honorary General of the Nepali Army by President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

He will hold formal talks with his Nepalese counterpart at the Nepal Army headquarters on Thursday. Mutual interests between the two armies and bilateral relations will mainly feature during the talk.Expressing his delight on the eve of this trip, Naravane said: “I am sure this visit will go a long way in strengthening the bonds of friendship that the two armies cherish.

I am also grateful for the opportunity to call on the Prime Minister of Nepal.” The Indian Embassy in Nepal said the visit would deepen the long-standing ties and customary bonds of friendship between the two armies.  “His visit will also provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss the bilateral defence partnership and explore avenues to further strengthen it for mutual benefit,” Embassy spokesperson Naveen Kumar said.

The ties between the two countries came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8. Nepal then came out with the new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naravane India Nepal ties
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp