STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan civic polls: Congress, BJP get majority in two municipal corporations each

In the remaining two municipal corporations there were no clear winners as Independents won in most wards, according to the results declared by the State Election Commission.

Published: 04th November 2020 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Congress and the BJP got clear majority in two municipal corporations each of the six that went to polls recently in Rajasthan, according to results declared on Tuesday.

In the remaining two municipal corporations there were no clear winners as Independents won in most wards, according to the results declared by the State Election Commission.

Earlier Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur had one municipal corporation each, but after delimitation of wards by the present Congress government, these cities now have to corporations each.

The six corporations are the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation, Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, Jodhpur South Municipal Corporation, Jodhpur North Municipal Corporation, Kota North Municipal Corporation and Kota South Municipal Corporation.

Last time, the BJP had formed its board in the erstwhile municipal corporations of Jaipur, Kota and Jodhpur.

Out of the 560 wards of the six municipal corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota, which went to polls in two phases on October 29 and November 1, the Congress won in 261 wards, BJP in 242 wards and Independents in 57 wards.

The BJP got clear majority in the Jaipur Greater and the Jodhpur South municipal corporations by winning in 88 and 43 wards respectively.

The Congress, which is in power in Rajasthan, won in 49 and 29 wards of the Jaipur Greater and the Jodhpur South corporations respectively, according to the results.

The Congress got a clear majority in the Jodhpur North and the Kota North municipal corporations by winning in 53 and 47 wards respectively, against 19 and 14 wards won by the BJP, it said.

In the polls for the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation, Congress won in 47 wards and the BJP in 42 wards, while in the remaining 11 wards of the civic body Independents won.

In Kota South Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP and the Congress both won in 36 wards each and eight wards were won by Independents, according to the results.

There were 2,238 candidates in the fray for the 560 wards.

In the first phase of the elections on October 29 for the Jaipur Heritage, Kota North and Jodhpur North corporations, 60.42 per cent of total voters had exercised their franchise, while 59.

96 per cent cast their votes in the polls for the Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South corporations held on November 1.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a tweet said," The results of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota municipal corporation elections are satisfactory."

"Out of the total votes polled in the corporations, the Congress got 40.09 per cent votes which is almost 2.5 percent more than BJP. Thanks to voters and workers and congratulations to the winning candidates of the Congress," he said.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said that people of the state have rejected the misrule of the Congress in the elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan civic polls Congress BJP
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp