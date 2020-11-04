STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rhea's complaint is attempt to take revenge: Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters to HC

Priyanka and Meetu Singh have moved the HC seeking quashing of the case filed by Bandra police here against them for allegedly procuring a fake medical prescription.

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that the complaint lodged against them by Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly fabricating a medical prescription was an attempt to take revenge.

Rhea's complaint was based on "unfounded allegations, unsubstantiated facts, speculations and was a counterblast" to the abetment of suicide case filed against her by their father K K Singh in Bihar, the sisters said in a rejoinder in the HC.

Priyanka and Meetu Singh have moved the HC seeking quashing of the case filed by Bandra police here against them for allegedly procuring a fake medical prescription for their brother a few days before he committed suicide.

The rejoinder came in response to an affidavit filed by Chakraborty seeking dismissal of their petition.

Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend, had alleged in police complaint that Rajput's sisters, with the help from Delhi-based Dr Tarun Kumar, forged and fabricated a medical prescription for the actor for his anxiety issues.

The sisters in their rejoinder said Chakraborty lodged the FIR only "for wreaking vengeance".

"This is a classic case of malicious prosecution where the unsubstantiated and baseless allegations do not disclose commission of any offence", it said, also seeking damages for malicious prosecution over a "concocted story".

Rajput's father had filed a complaint in Patna, alleging that Chakraborty and her family were responsible for his son's suicide on June 14.

