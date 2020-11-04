STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC surprised over non filing of replies by 20 states to report of national judicial commission

It said the matter is of "seminal importance" for subordinate judiciary and the hearing cannot wait indefinitely and the chief secretaries will have to appear if the responses are not filed.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday expressed "surprise" over non-filing of responses by 20 states in a case related to hike in pay, pension, and allowances to the judicial officers as per the recommendations of the second national judicial pay commission, saying in case of further delay, the chief secretaries will have to appear before it.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde also issued notice to Attorney General K K Venugopal after senior advocate and amicus curiae P S Narasimha said that the assistance of the top law officer would be needed in an important case like this.

"We are surprised that 20 states have not filed their responses so far," said the bench which also comprised justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

It said the matter is of "seminal importance" for subordinate judiciary and the hearing cannot wait indefinitely and the chief secretaries will have to appear if the responses are not filed.

Narasimha said that the states did not file their responses to the 2020 report of the Commission.

The Commission had submitted its final report recommending increase in the pay, pension and allowances of judicial officers on January 29 this year.

The top court also extended the tenure of the Commission headed by former apex court judge Justice P V Reddi till January 31, next year.

It also directed that appropriate honorarium be paid to Justice Reddy and senior advocate R Basant who is the other member of the Commission.

As per the revised pay structure evolved by the Commission, the Junior Civil Judge/First Class Magistrate whose starting pay is Rs.27,700, will now get Rs.77,840.

The post of Senior Civil Judge will get a starting pay of Rs.1,11,000 and that of a District Judge Rs.1,44,840.

The highest pay that a District Judge (STS) will get, is Rs.2,24,100.

TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

