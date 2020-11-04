Suicide abetment case: Deceased's wife alleges threat calls from Arnab for seeking justice

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Akshata Naik, spouse of deceased architect Anvay Naik, welcomed the Maharashtra police decision of reopening her husband Anvay’s suicide case of 2018.

Mumbai Police arrested Republic TV owner and editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, on Wednesday from his residence in Mumbai in the case.

Goswami is one of the accused in this suicide case along with two others namely Feroz Shaikh, I-cast Sky media, and Nitesh Sarda, owner of Smart works.

The two accused have also been arrested.

Anvay Naik committed suicide in 2018 leaving a suicide note in which he held Arnab Goswami and other two people responsible for his death.

His wife Akshata Naik, in a press conference, said that after their demand for reopening her husband's death case and Goswami arrest, they started getting threat calls from the Republic TV journalist.

“My family was also stalked. We have registered a case in Murbad, Alibaug, and Dadar police stations. After that, I met home minister Anil Deshmukh, who provided us police security,” Naik said.

Akshata further said that her husband worked with 500 workers to complete the interior design work of Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV studio. “Had Arnab paid the dues to my husband for his hard work, then he would not have committed suicide.

"I had personally called and asked Goswami to clear the dues but he refused to cooperate and asked us to talk to his finance officer instead. However, it was in vain. We do not want to politicize the arrest of Arnab Goswami. I want justice. I expect the BJP to support me in my fight against Arnab Goswami,” she said.

She said in 2018 she had met several police officers seeking justice but nobody helped them.

“The police told us not to register the FIR against Goswami who is a very big person. They told me nothing will happen in this case even after the registration of the complaint. The reason they told me is that the BJP government wanted to shield Goswami in this case. Without any proper investigation, the case was closed down. I really welcome Uddhav Thackeray's government decision of extending support to us as he has given justice to my family,” said Akshata.