STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Theaters, swimming pools, yoga centres can reopen from November 5: Maharashtra govt

Cinema halls, multiplexes and drama theaters will be allowed to operate with 50 percent of seating capacity and no eatableswill be allowed inside.

Published: 04th November 2020 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

cinema hall, theatre, theater, film screen

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cinema halls, drama theaters, multiplexes, swimming pools and yoga institutes in Maharashtra can reopen outside containment zones from November 5, the state government said on Wednesday.

Cinema halls, multiplexes and drama theaters will be allowed to operate with 50 percent of seating capacity and no eatableswill be allowed inside.

All these establishments were closed since lockdown was imposed to contain coronavirus in March.

Last month the state had allowed hotels and bars to reopen.

As per the latest government guidelines, swimming pools used for training of state-, national- and international-level sportspersons and located outside containment zones can operate from November 5.

Yoga institutes, indoor sports facilities such as badminton halls, tennis, squash courts, indoor shooting ranges will also be allowed to operate from Thursday.

Physical distancing and sanitization must be ensured, the guidelines said.

The remaining lockdown restrictions have already been extended till November 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Maharashtra covid 19 COVID lockdown Mumbai lockdown
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp