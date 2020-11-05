STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Avoid firecrackers as pollution can affect COVID-19 patients: Uddhav government

The state home department came out with guidelines ahead of the festival of lights, which will be celebrated under the shadow of the pandemic.

Published: 05th November 2020 09:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 09:59 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: People should avoid bursting firecrackers during this Diwali as air pollution could pose a problem for coronavirus patients, the Maharashtra government said on Thursday.

The state home department came out with guidelines ahead of the festival of lights, which will be celebrated under the shadow of the pandemic.

A government release appealed for subdued celebration of Diwali, like that of other festivals since the virus outbreak.

Social distancing norms should be followed, the guidelines reminded.

Diwali will be celebrated between November 13 (Dhanteras) and November 16 (Bhai Dooj).

"Firecrackers are burst on a big scale every year during the festival. This causes a rise in air and sound pollution levels and its effects on the health of people and animals are visible for a considerable period after Dipawali," the release said.

"Those affected by COVID-19 are likely to be troubled directly due to the air pollution caused by bursting of firecrackers. Considering this, people should avoid bursting firecrackers this year. Instead, they can light lamps on a big scale and celebrate the festival," the release said.

Senior citizens and children in particular should avoid stepping out of home during the festival period, it said.

Events should be organised through online platforms instead of holding physical gatherings, the government said.

Instead of cultural programs, priority should be given to health initiatives and awareness campaigns, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diwali air pollution coronavirus
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp