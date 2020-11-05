STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar polls: 'People from all castes should come to form RJD government', says Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi said that the Saharsa area under the Kosi belt is ravaged by floods every year but the government has not worked to resolve the issue.

Published: 05th November 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

SAHARSA (BIHAR): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said that people from all castes should come together to form the RJD government in Bihar. "Everyone should come together to form a government - whether be it the forward caste, backward caste, Dalits or Mahadalits. I will take everyone together. We have taken a resolution to take everyone together to form the government," Yadav said at an election rally in Saharsa.

"For the last 15 years, there is a government of Nitish Kumar in Bihar. There is a double-engine government. But there was no work done by the government for the people. No special package was given to the state," he added.

He further said that the Saharsa area under the Kosi belt is ravaged by floods every year but the government has not worked to resolve the issue. Yadav reiterated his promise of providing jobs to 10 lakh youths if voted to power. "When I will become the Chief Minister then my first signature will be to grant permanent jobs to 10 lakh youths. We will give double compensation to everyone," he said.

"We will spend 22 per cent of the total budget for education. A person got an opportunity to rule here for 15 years but he ignored the problems of the youth and established no industry here. The people of Seemanchal have to migrate to other states for employment," he added.

Yadav also spoke of price rise and complained that the BJP is not concerned about it. "There has been an immense price rise. The price of onions has hit a century. BJP used to complain about it earlier but now has nothing to say about it. Everybody is saying that Nitish is going to be deposed on November 10," he said.

The polling for the first and second phases of Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28 and November 3. The third phase of polling is scheduled to be held on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

