Bollywood drug case: Man supplying drugs to film, TV industry people nabbed by NCB

By PTI

MUMBAI: The NCB has arrested a 30-year-old man who was allegedly supplying drugs to people connected with the film and TV industry, an official said on Thursday.

His link has also surfaced with the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the official from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said.

The accused, Abdul Wahid, was nabbed from Azad Nagar Metro station in Andheri area of Mumbai on Wednesday and 650 gm ganja, certain quantities of mephedrone (also known as MD) and charas, Rs 1.75 lakh, and a car were recovered from his possession, the official said.

"Wahid is a big catch as he was supplying drugs to people connected with film industry and TV serials," he said.

The NCB had earlier arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty and some other people in connection with its probe into the drugs case in Rajput's death.

Chakraborty is currently out on bail. The NCB recently also questioned some Bollywood personalities in connection with its probe into the drugs angle in Rajput's death.

Rajput (34) was found hanging at his home in the Bandra area here in June this year.