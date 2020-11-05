Centre blames Punjab govt for train disruption

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday put the onus on the Punjab government for the disruptions of the rail services in the state.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar claimed that the Punjab government’s inaction is affecting essential supplies of the armed forces in the northern parts of the country. He stressed that smooth passage of passenger and goods trains was in everyone’s interest, which was disrupted because of the blockade on tracks.

The minister said that the ongoing rail blockade has nothing to do with the enactment of the agrarian legislations. “The blockade and agitation have nothing to do with farmers. Government agencies have so far procured a record 158 lakh metric tonnes of paddy on MSP,” he said, adding that rail tracks are blocked at 32 places in Punjab.