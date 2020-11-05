STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre issuing threats to control IPS officers of Bengal, alleges Mamata

Published: 05th November 2020 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Centre of threatening IPS officers working in the state government with implicating them in income tax or vigilance cases, or transferring their spouses if they do not pay heed to their instructions.

She, however, did not take the name of the BJP-led central government while also alleging that its agencies are conducting raids in various parts of the state without informing the local authorities.

The Trinamool Congress supremo asked the Centre not to cross the "Lakshman rekha" and maintain Constitutional obligations.

"If police officers are not listening (to the central government), they are being threatened that they will be booked under IT or vigilance cases or their wives will be transferred. We have not seen such politics."

"I am assuring the IAS and IPS officers in this state not to worry about this. As you are serving the state, the state government is also ready to provide you service," Banerjee told at an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat.

She said that IPS officer Rajiv Kumar's wife was transferred to an interior area of Punjab, when he was the police commissioner of Kolkata.

"There were several others who were transferred," she claimed and added that if required, she will highlight it nationally to let the country know about the Centre's "plan to torture her officers."

ALSO READ | Shah, Mamata in war of words over next year's Bengal poll result

The chief minister alleged that central government agencies are conducting raids in several places of the state without informing the local authorities, violating Constitutional obligations.

"On a day when the home minister has gone to Bankura to attend an invitation, the CRPF is conducting raids in three districts without informing the local police. What a plan!" she said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day tour to the state, was in Bankura during the day to take stock of the party's organisation in the district.

The assembly election is likely to be held in the state in April-May next year.

Banerjee also slammed Shah for his "ukhad ke phenk do" (uproot and throw away) remark, asking the people of West Bengal to unseat the TMC from power.

"I can understand what 'Ukhad ke phenk do' means. I have a good knowledge of Hindi. So, in response, if I say the same thing, will that be good? Let good sense prevail before Diwali," she said.

Officers of the state are doing "good work during this COVID-19 pandemic", but the Centre has "severely criticised" West Bengal, though it is mum on Kerala, where 10,000 new cases of infection are reported every day, the chief minister claimed.

Without naming the BJP, Banerjee said that one political party is organising rallies violating COVID-19 pandemic safety norms and without police permission, and the disease is spreading.

"I will urge them not to spread the disease. We will get time to indulge in politics. I thank God and Allah and people that the disease is still under control," she said.

India Matters
Comments

