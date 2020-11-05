‘Conducting CA exams online not possible’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it cannot hold the upcoming CA exam online as suggested by some of the candidates, in view of COVID-19, as it tests the analytical capabilities of the examinees.

The ICAI said its 3-hour exam is of a different pattern altogether, which have descriptive answers and not tick marks. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna asked the ICAI to publish on its website the steps taken for students welfare with regard to COVID-19 and disposed of the petition seeking a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the examinees in the upcoming CA exams.

The Chartered Accountant exams are scheduled to be held on November 21 to December 14. During the hearing, senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan, appearing for the ICAI, said that they don’t have any isolation room as examination centres and don’t have the facilities for doctors.