STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'

The new rules for Other Service Providers (OSPs) seek to create a friendly regime for 'Work from Home' and 'Work from Anywhere', while removing frequent reporting obligations.

Published: 05th November 2020 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

work from home; video call

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that the government has drastically simplified the Other Service Providers (OSP) regulations of the Department of Telecommunications and reduced the compliance burden for the BPO industry.

“GoI has significantly simplified Other Service Provider (OSP) guidelines of the Telecom Department.  Compliance burdens of BPO industry will be greatly reduced due to this,” the PM tweeted. Under the new regulations, India’s BPO companies engaged in data-related work have been taken out of the ambit of OSP regulations.

The changes are aimed at facilitating the work from home (WFH) policies of BPO and IT services firms and  also include the removal of additional requirements such as bank guarantees, requirement for static IPs, frequent reporting obligations, and publication of network diagrams.

OSPs are individuals or  firms  that are delivering applications through telephony. The ambiguity around the definition of OSPs and the compliance burden, particularly for India’s IT sector, has been a matter of concern. 

With the onset of the pandemic and adoption of more WFH policies, the DoT had earlier relaxed norms for OSPs. Debjani Ghosh, President of Nasscom welcomed the move, with the association stating that this would scale innovations growth and lead to India becoming a global technology hub.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Work from anywhere Work from home Other Service Providers
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp