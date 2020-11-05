'Independent agency' to probe skill summit appointments: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has decided to engage an "independent agency" to investigate the appointments during the 2018 and 2019 skill summits under the previous BJP government, a CMO statement said.

During this year's monsoon session of the Assembly, Congress legislator Pradeep Yadav had alleged corruption during the skill summits and demanded an investigation into the issuance of offer letters, actual appointments and quitting of jobs by the beneficiaries.

A total of 26,674 people were given offer letters during the 2018 Skill Summit, while 1,06,619 beneficiaries had received appointment letters during the 2019 Global Skill Summit under the Raghubar Das dispensation.