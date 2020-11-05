STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab Police solves Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder's murder case

Deputy Inspector General (Ferozepur Range) Hardial Singh Mann, in an official release, said the murder was the handiwork of some gangsters.

Published: 05th November 2020 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 01:23 AM

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu

By PTI

AMRITSAR: The Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the murder case of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu with the arrest of elven persons.

Balwinder, who fought terrorism in Punjab, was shot dead last month in Tarn Taran district.

Deputy Inspector General (Ferozepur Range) Hardial Singh Mann, in an official release, said the murder was the handiwork of some gangsters.

Mann said they have arrested 11 persons for their alleged role in the crime.

The accused are still being questioned to ascertain their motive behind killing Balwinder, he said.

The bike used in the crime too has been recovered.

The police initially questioned two hard-core criminals, Sukhraj Singh and Ravinder Singh, who were brought on a production warrant, for the murder of Balwinder.

Their questioning revealed that Balwinder was killed at the behest of Sukh Bhikhariwal.

Bhikhariwal allegedly hired two criminals Sukhdeep Singh and Gurjit Singh for committing the crime, the police said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab Bhikhariwal, Sukhdeep and Gurjit for Balwinder's murder, they said.

Two assailants had pumped four bullets into 62-year-old Sandhu's body when he was at his office adjoining his home at Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran district on October 16.

Sandhu had fought against terrorism in the state for years, facing scores of terror attacks during the height of militancy.

Singh's security cover was withdrawn by the state government a year ago on the recommendation of Tarn Taran police.

Their entire family had remained on the hit list of terrorists.

After his murder, the state government had formed a special investigation team to probe the murder case.

