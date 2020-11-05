STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reporting of cyber crimes to police low in Assam: Survey

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Reporting of cybercrimes to the police is considerably low in Assam though a high level of awareness and understanding exists among the internet users, according to a survey report conducted by the Assam police and the Cyber Peace Foundation.

The survey was conducted in the month of October to gauge the level of awareness around cybersecurity in the state and it was found that the respondents expressed a deep understanding on cybercrime though only 16 per cent had reported to the police when exposed to cybercrimes.

"Only 16 per cent of the respondents stated that they have reported to the police when exposed to cybercrime while 32 per cent preferred reporting to the website and 22 per cent doing nothing at all," the report said.

Sixty-two per cent of the respondents, however, knew that cybercrime is reported at the police station and 58 per cent of respondents were also aware that Assam Police had dedicated cyber police stations and police personnel to deal with cybercrimes.

Seventy per cent of the respondents were aware of crimes committed with the intent of stealing the data from computer hardware while 71 per cent were aware of online harassment, 78 per cent about hacking, 68 per cent about online impersonation and 64 per cent about spreading fake news.

Moreover, 71 per cent of the respondents knew that they are not supposed to click on a pop-up window that appears on the internet.

About 73 per cent of the respondents were also aware that it was not safe to use public WiFi connections which are not password protected and 74 per cent were aware not to download mobile applications from sources other than apple store or google play store.

The majority of the internet users in the state access the web for social networking with 91 per cent using sites such as Facebook and Whatsapp, 73 per cent for professional use such as emails and seeking information, 81 per cent for online purchases, 74 per cent for accessing news and article, 76 per cent for attending online classes and 70 per cent for using banking services.

Most internet users in the state have faced some form of cyber attacks during the last one year with about 63 per cent of the respondents at the receiving end of spam messages on their email.

Twenty-five per cent of the respondents received hate messages on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram while 26 per cent of the respondents have received pictures or videos that contained nudity.

The survey was conducted by the Assam Police in collaboration with the NGO Cyber Peace Foundation as part of the Cyber Safety Month held in October every year to promote and bolster the levels of cyber safety awareness amongst citizens.

The Cyber Safety Month campaign garnered over 1.9 million impressions online across the platforms of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and Youtube while the Assam Police and CPF reached out to over 5,000 students and individuals to create awareness about the various forms of cyber threats.

