Shah, Mamata in war of words over next year's Bengal poll result

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A war of words between Union Home minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke out on Thursday after the former set a goal of 200 Assembly seats to overthrow the TMC-led state government in next year’s election.

Branding Shah as an "outsider", Mamata said the BJP would be thrown out of the state, and not her government.

Shah, who is on his two-day visit to West Bengal, said in Bankura on Thursday that the BJP would come to power with two-third majority in the 2021 Assembly elections. He also accused Mamata of barring more than 80 central government’s scheme meant for the Dalits and underprivileged people.

"People’s anger against Mamata Banerjee’s government and their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi is clearly visible in Bengal. BJP workers are facing atrocities by the ruling party in Bengal every day. The people of the state will give a befitting reply in next year’s elections and the BJP will come to power with the two-third majority and Mamata Banerjee’s government will be overthrown," said Shah in Bankura.

Hitting out at Shah, Mamata said, "They are saying they will throw us away. My knowledge of Hindi is good and I know the meaning of throwing away. What if I say you should be thrown away. Please maintain some decorum or else, Bengal will not tolerate outsiders."

Shah garlanded the statue of Birsa Munda, the tribal freedom fighter and a religious leader in Bankura. "West Bengal is trapped under poverty and unemployment. Mamata Banerjee is not allowing more than 80 schemes floated by the central government for the poor people. She is now scared of the BJP. Give the BJP a chance to run the state, we will turn Bengal into Sonar Bangla," said Shah.

Shah had lunch at the house of a tribal family in a local village. On Friday, the Home Minister will have lunch at the house of a refugee family which is said to be another move to woo the refugee electorates who supported the BJP in last year’s general election after being promised citizenship by implementing the CAA.

TMC MP and spokesperson of the party Saugata Roy described Shah’s claim of bagging two-third majority in 2021 Assembly polls as a daydream. "Having lunch at the houses of Dalits and refugees is part of their vote-bank politics. The people of Bengal have realised it," he said.