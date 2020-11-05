STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shah, Mamata in war of words over next year's Bengal poll result

Mamata said the BJP would be thrown out of the state after Shah asserted that the saffron party will overthrow TMC govt in next year’s polls

Published: 05th November 2020 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | EPS)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A war of words between Union Home minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee broke out on Thursday after the former set a goal of 200 Assembly seats to overthrow the TMC-led state government in next year’s election. 

Branding Shah as an "outsider", Mamata said the BJP would be thrown out of the state, and not her government.

Shah, who is on his two-day visit to West Bengal, said in Bankura on Thursday that the BJP would come to power with two-third majority in the 2021 Assembly elections. He also accused Mamata of barring more than 80 central government’s scheme meant for the Dalits and underprivileged people.

"People’s anger against Mamata Banerjee’s government and their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi is clearly visible in Bengal. BJP workers are facing atrocities by the ruling party in Bengal every day. The people of the state will give a befitting reply in next year’s elections and the BJP will come to power with the two-third majority and Mamata Banerjee’s government will be overthrown," said Shah in Bankura.

Hitting out at Shah, Mamata said, "They are saying they will throw us away. My knowledge of Hindi is good and I know the meaning of throwing away. What if I say you should be thrown away. Please maintain some decorum or else, Bengal will not tolerate outsiders."   

Shah garlanded the statue of Birsa Munda, the tribal freedom fighter and a religious leader in Bankura. "West Bengal is trapped under poverty and unemployment. Mamata Banerjee is not allowing more than 80 schemes floated by the central government for the poor people. She is now scared of the BJP. Give the BJP a chance to run the state, we will turn Bengal into Sonar Bangla," said Shah.

Shah had lunch at the house of a tribal family in a local village. On Friday, the Home Minister will have lunch at the house of a refugee family which is said to be another move to woo the refugee electorates who supported the BJP in last year’s general election after being promised citizenship by implementing the CAA.

TMC MP and spokesperson of the party Saugata Roy described Shah’s claim of bagging two-third majority in 2021 Assembly polls as a daydream. "Having lunch at the houses of Dalits and refugees is part of their vote-bank politics. The people of Bengal have realised it," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah TMC BJP Bengal polls
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp