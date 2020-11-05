Two killed, six injured in explosion at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Raigad district

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two persons were killed and six others injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said. He said that the explosion took place around 2:30 am in the factory at Dheku in Sajgaon industrial area of Khopoli town, located about 70 km from Mumbai, following which a fire broke out in the premises.

The official from Khopoli police station said that two persons including a woman died and six others were injured. He said that fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot and launched firefighting and rescue operations.

The injured were taken to a civic-run hospital in Khopoli, the official said. He added that firefighting was on till early morning.