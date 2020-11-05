Two lions die within fortnight in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A young Asiatic lion has died in Nahargarh Biological Park on the outskirts of Jaipur on Monday — the second such loss at this park within a fortnight. The three and a half year old lion, Tejas, was a favourite among wildlife lovers who visit the park.

His death comes barely 14 days after a four-year lion, Kailash, had died at the park in mid-October. The death of two lions in the past fortnight has sent alarm bells ringing not just in the Nahargrah Park but among the entire wildlife fraternity in Rajasthan.

The Nahargarh Biological Park, a part of the Nahargarh sanctuary, is located about 12 km from Jaipur on the Jaipur-Delhi highway. It encompasses a large area of 720 hectares and is situated under the Aravalli ranges.

Tejas developed health issues after it started vomiting on October 31. Though officials say that the lion received treatment under the supervision of experts from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly and some experts from Junagarh in Gujarat, its condition deteriorated sharply on November 2. It later passed away that night.

Sources said Tejas had suffered an infection which crippled liver and kidneys. Last year, Tejas had overcome a paralysis in legs. Now, the vital organs have been sent for analysis for a detailed report.