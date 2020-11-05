STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will ensure best film production facilities in Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray said his government will work on setting up affordable theatres as well as dedicated theatres for Marathi films.

Published: 05th November 2020 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Undeterred by the Uttar Pradesh government's film city plans, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his government would ensure the best film production facilities in his state.

Inaugurating a three-day webinar to discuss a policy for the entertainment sector in the state, Thackeray also said his government will work on setting up affordable theatres as well as dedicated theatres for Marathi films.

"There are talks to take the Mumbai film city to Uttar Pradesh. Let them take it if they have capabilities. We will focus on quality and state-of-the-art production facilities," Thackeray said.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in UP and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state.

Thackeray during the webinar asked the film industry stakeholders to prepare an action plan for strengthening the film infrastructure, including post-production facilities.

"We also need to prioritise our plansin the wake of COVID-19 as to what should be taken up first," he said.

Thackeray said constructing affordable theatres and having dedicated theatres for Marathi films was a good concept and his government will work on it.

He recalled that his father late Bal Thackeray, who was a cartoonist, would prepare show cardsfor production houses and studios.

"My father had warm relations with Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and other artists," the CM said.

The film industry was not just an entertainment sector, but also a means to create a good society, he said.

"My government will do all it can for the progress and growth of the industry, whose foundation stone was laid by Dadasaheb Phalke, in its birthplace," he said.

Maharashtra Culture Minister Amit Deshmukh said the government plans to expand the film city in different parts of the state.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar in a video message said the decision for one-window clearance for film shootingshas already been taken and an office has been set up at the films division in Mumbai.

"We hope that once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the effort will gain momentum," he said.

Javadekar said Maharashtra is blessed with diverse natural resources which is good for film shootings.

Film producer Sidharth Roy Kapur sought financial incentives for producers and single-window clearances.

Producer-director Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra suggested a PPP (pulic-private partnership) model for strengthening and creating infrastructure for the film industry.

He also demanded an increase in screen density where ordinary people can afford tickets.

Mehra also said another film city should be created in between Mumbai and Pune.

Marathi actor Subodh Bhave demanded dedicated theatres for Marathi films and said tent cinemas should be popularised in rural areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra CM Mumbai Film City Marathi films
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Nikhil Kamath | Pic: Meghana Sastry
In Conversation with Nikhil Kamath, the young billionaire who quit school aged 14
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp