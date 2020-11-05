STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will not allow anybody to grab an inch of India's territory, Rajnath in poll rally

Referring to the June 15 Galwan Valley clash with the Chinese Army, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, he said the entire world witnessed the valour of the personnel of the Bihar Regiment.

Published: 05th November 2020 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2020 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

KATIHAR/MADHUBANI: No power in the world will be allowed to capture an inch of Indian territory nor will India occupy an inch of a foreign land, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Thursday, and flayed the Congress for allegedly questioning the valour of the armed forces of the country.

Addressing two rallies on the last day of campaign for the final phase of Bihar assembly elections to be held on Saturday, the former BJP president exuded confidence that people will vote the NDA back to power for its developmental works and good governance.

Referring to the June 15 Galwan Valley clash with the Chinese Army, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, he said the entire world witnessed the valour of the personnel of the Bihar Regiment.

"If any power of the world thinks that it will capture Indian territory neither will we allow an inch of our land to be grabbed, nor will we capture an inch of any country's territory," he said.

His comments followed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent claim that China has captured "1200 kilometres" of Indian land.

The defence minister alleged that that the Congress and its leaders are raising question marks on the ability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sacrifices made by the Army amid tension with China at the border.

Singh praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his record in office, claiming there is no stain of corruption on him in the 15 years of his rule.

Singh said Bihar is marching on the path of development and it no longer needs 'lantern' or 'hut', symbols of the RJD and the LJP respectively.

"After addressing 24 rallies during the entire campaign, I am fully confident that the people of Bihar want the good governance of the NDA. They have not forgotten the jungle raj of the RJD. The NDA is going to form a government with full majority," the Union minister said.

He lauded the state governments work on developing roads and the power scenario and said every village in Bihar is now getting electricity supply throughout the day.

The three agriculture-related laws passed recently by the Centre will lead to the doubling of farmers income and their benefits will start manifesting soon, he said.

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who also addressed the gathering, slammed Rahul Gandhi describing Electronic Voting Machine as "Modi Voting Machine" and asked people not to be misled by such remarks.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday described Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) as "Modi Voting Machine" (MVM), and asserted the youth of Bihar is "angry" this time and will vote out the NDA government "whether its EVM or MVM".

