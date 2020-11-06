Amit Shah says TMC end near, Mamata hits back

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A war of words between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee broke out on Thursday after the BJP leader set a goal of 200 Assembly seats to overthrow the Trinamool Congress-led state government in next year’s elections.

Branding Shah an “outsider’’ and warning him of maintaining decorum, Banerjee said it’s the BJP and not her government, which will be thrown out of the state. Shah, who is on his two-day visit to West Bengal, said in Bankura on Thursday the BJP will come to power with two-third majority in the 2021 Assembly polls. He also accused Banerjee of barring over 80 central government’s scheme meant for the Dalits and underprivileged people.

“People’s anger against Mamata Banerjee’s government and their faith on PM Narendra Modi is clearly visible in Bengal. BJP workers are facing atrocities by the ruling party in Bengal every day. The people of the state will give a befitting reply in next year’s elections,’’ Shah said at a rally.

Hitting out at Shah, Banerjee said: “They are saying they will throw away us. My knowledge of Hindi is good and I know the meaning of throwing away. What if I say you should be thrown away. Please maintain some decorum or else, Bengal will not tolerate outsiders.” Aiming to woo Dalit votes in the state’s backward region, Shah garlanded the statue of Birsa Munda, the tribal freedom fighter and a religious leader.

Home minister reviews security

Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with officials of CRPF in West Bengal’s Bankura, reviewing the security situation there. The Bankura district is one among three districts of West Bengal which are Maoist hit areas and the CRPF has been deployed there for internal security