STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Anganwadi centres, schools, panchayat buildings to be used as COVID-19 vaccination sites

Vaccine, once available, would be distributed under a special COVID-19 inoculation programme, using the processes, technology and network of the existing Universal Immunisation Programme.

Published: 06th November 2020 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

A health worker collects swab sample in a tube for the COVID-19 test at IIT Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Anganwadi centres, schools, panchayat buildings and other such setups would be used extensively in addition to healthcare facilities as vaccination sites in the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive which would be monitored by the Union health ministry's digital platform and would involve sending SMSes and generating a QR code after each jab to track the beneficiaries.

According to a blueprint deliberated upon by an expert group, state governments would identify buildings which can be used as vaccination booths under the special COVID-19 immunisation programme that would run parallel to the existing Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

"The vaccination sites will not be limited to just healthcare facilities. Such centres would also be set up in anganwadi centres, schools, panchayat buildings and other such setups as identified by state governments," a source said.

The health ministry's existing digital platform eVIN which is being used for the UIP is being enhanced for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and delivery, through which SMSes would be sent to recipients informing the time, date and venue to get the shots and digitally connect them and also track them, the source said.

Each person in the immunisation list would be linked with their Aadhaar cards to avoid duplication and to track beneficiaries.

However, in case a person doesn't have an aadhaar card, a government photo identity can be used, sources said.

The Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) system provides real-time information on vaccine stocks and storage temperatures across all cold chain points in the country under the UIP.

The prime minister, during a review meeting last month, had suggested making use of the experience of the successful conduct of elections and disaster management, for developing the vaccine delivery and distribution system, involving the participation of states/UTs/district-level functionaries, civil society organisations, volunteers, citizens, and experts from all necessary domains.

The coronavirus vaccine, once available, would be distributed under a special COVID-19 inoculation programme, using the processes, technology and network of the existing UIP, official sources had said earlier.

According to them, the Centre will procure the vaccine directly to make it available to the priority groups through the existing network of states and districts.

The vaccine is being planned to be administered to the priority groups free-of-cost.

States have been asked not to chart separate pathways of procurement, they said.

The Centre, with the help of state and UT governments, has started the process of identifying around 30 crore priority beneficiaries who would be given vaccine dose in the initial phase.

The government has demarcated four categories which includes around 1 crore healthcare professionals including doctors, MBBS students, nurses and ASHA workers etc, around two crore frontline workers, including municipal corporation workers, personnel of the police and armed forces, about 26 crore people aged above 50 and a special category of those below 50 with co-morbidities and requiring specialised care.

States have been asked to enlist by mid-November the priority population groups to receive the vaccine.

The National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 has already mapped the existing cold chain presently being utilised under the government's immunisation programme and has also made a projection of the additionality that will be required.

Presently facilities of cold chain in over 28,000 locations are being used under the UIP.

Presently the group is engaged with mapping the private sector facilities for augmenting the capacity.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said in October that the Centre estimates to receive and utilise 40-50 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine covering 20-25 crore people by July next year.

   Stating COVID-19 vaccine introduction will span over an year with multiple groups being included "sequentially starting from health care workers", the health ministry has sought constitution of committees at state and district level which will review preparatory activities in terms of cold chain preparedness, operational planning, strategies for state specific challenges in terms of geographical terrain and hard to reach areas etc.

The ministry has suggested setting up of a state steering committee (SSC) chaired by the chief secretary, a state task force (STF) led by additional Chief Secretary or principal secretary (health), and a district task force (DTF) to be headed by the district magistrate.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 vaccination sites Universal Immunisation Programme COVID-19 immunisation programme
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp