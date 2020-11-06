Anti-CAA violence: UP Police announces cash reward on 12 absconding accused

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Police has announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on a number of accused including the son of prominent Shia cleric Kalbe Sadiq for indulging in violence, vandalism, and arson during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last year in Lucknow.

Posters of the accused have also been put up at several places in the Old Lucknow area.

The posters carrying pictures of the accused include Kalbe Sibten Noori, son of Shia cleric Kalbe Sadiq and Maulana Saif Abbas. The pictures of a total of 15 people could be seen in each poster. According to the information, eight of 15 accused were declared wanted under the provisions of the Gangster Act. Notices were also pasted outside the house of all the accused.

According to the police sources, Hassan, Irshad, and Alam, who featured on the poster, had surrendered in the court on Thursday. At the same time, Maulana Saif Abbas, Kalbe Sibten Noori, Salim Chaudhary, Kashif, Haleem, Neelu, Manu, Islam, Asif, Tauqeer, Jamal and Shakeel of old city areas are still absconding. With the announcement of reward on absconders, a team of police has been set up to make the arrests.

Earlier, the police of Thakurganj and Chowk areas had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 each on the eight absconding accused allegedly involved in this violence and

arson. At the same time, the police have started the action to attach the property of the ‘absconders’.

It may be recalled that protests against the CAA had erupted in Lucknow taking a violent turn following which several vehicles and huge public properties were torched by the protesters including a police station in the Old city area which was vandalized by the mob on December 18-19.

After this violent demonstration, CM Yogi Adityanath took a tough stance and announced that the damage done to public and government property would be compensated by the vandals. Subsequently, cases were registered at Thakurganj, Hazratganj, Hasanganj stations.

Thakurganj police had taken action under the Gangster Act against 27 named accused, out of which 11 were sent to jail. While one had surrendered, a stay had been taken from the court against arrests by seven accused.