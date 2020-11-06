STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Ayush protocol preceded trials

Clinical trials based on which Covid management protocol was issued in Oct still underway 

Published: 06th November 2020 08:34 AM

Traffic police personnel give samples for Covid-19 tests at a camp in Noida, UP | PTI

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Even as it released full-fledged clinical management protocol for Covid-19 based on Ayurveda, the Centre, in response to a Right to Information query, has said the trials based on which the protocol was issued are still underway.

On October 6, the government had recommended the use of common Ayurvedic formulations like Guduchi, and Ashwagandha in treating mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 cases. In the national clinical management protocol for Covid-19 based on Ayurveda and Yoga, released by health minister Harsh Vardhan and AYUSH minister Shripad Naik, specific measures were prescribed for preventing the disease in high-risk people and primary contacts of infected people.

However, in reply to an RTI query by activist Vivek Pandey, the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences recently said that “most studies are ongoing studies, data analysis is under process and therefore details cannot be provided at this stage.” Pandey had sought details of the research based on which the ayurvedic formulations for Covid and after-care had been prescribed.

The recommendations were based on the report by an interdisciplinary committee for integration of Ayurveda and Yoga Interventions in the headed by Dr V M Katoch, former director general of the ICMR.
The Centre had maintained that the report was based on acceptable experimental and clinical data and the findings, indicating potential benefits and safety of the medicines, were presented before the National Task Force on Covid-19 and Joint Monitoring Group and subsequently developed into the protocol on the recommendations of NITI Aayog.

Based on their recommendations, the AYUSH ministry had constituted a national task force which, in consensus with expert committees from various Ayush research organisations, developed the protocol.
Many experts have questioned the move to suggest Ayurvedic concoctions for Covid-19 without following rigorous scientific process and have said it could hamper efforts to control the pandemic in India.

Covid poster at patient’s house is against art 21

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday favoured nationwide guidelines to do away with the practice of affixing posters outside residences of Covid-19 patients and sought the Centre’s response on a PIL within two weeks. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said when the Delhi government had agreed to do so before the Delhi High Court, then why can’t the Centre do it for the entire country? The observation came on a plea filed by Kush Kalra saying the action of affixing posters outside residences of Covid patients violated Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

