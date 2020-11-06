BJP MLA, three others detained over protest against Arnab arrest in suicide abetment case

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam and three others were detained on Friday for protesting against the arrest of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami outside Mantralaya without taking permission from authorities, a police official said.

They were later released by the Marine Drive police, he said.

The protest outside Mantralaya (state secretariat) in south Mumbai was held to denoncue the arrest of Goswami in a 2018 abetment to suicide case by the Raigad police.

The protesters were also demanding immediate release of the 47-year-old TV journalist, who is in judicial custody till November 18.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Shashikumar Meena said, "BJP MLA Ram Kadam along with three others were detained as they were protesting without taking permission.

"They were brought to the Marine Drive police station and later released."