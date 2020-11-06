STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP pillories AIUDF, Congress over alleged chanting of ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogan in Assam

A 1.12-minute video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was among those who condemned the controversial slogan.

Published: 06th November 2020 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the incident had exposed the Congress (File photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Claims that there were chants of “Pakistan zindabad”, allegedly by some supporters of Assam’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) while greeting party chief and MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, have triggered protests in Assam.

A 1.12-minute video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Scores of AIUDF supporters had turned up outside the Silchar airport in southern Assam’s Cachar district on Thursday to greet Ajmal.

Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was among those who condemned the controversial slogan.

“Look at the brazenness of these fundamentalists anti-national people who are shouting PAKISTAN ZINDABAD while they welcome MP @BadruddinAjmal,” Sarma tweeted.

He said the incident had thoroughly exposed the Congress which was allegedly encouraging such forces by inching closer to forge an alliance with the AIUDF.

“We shall fight them tooth and nail. Jai Hind,” the Minister further wrote on the micro blogging site.

BJP national general secretary and MP, Dilip Saikia, also took exception to the incident. “What was their motive behind shouting the Pakistan zindabad slogan?” he asked.

Palash Changmai, who is the general secretary of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad, demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. “We condemn it. Those who shouted the slogan must be booked immediately and action taken against them as per the law,” he demanded.

The AIUDF claimed none of its supporters had chanted the slogan.

“Our supporters shouted Ajmal zindabad, AIUDF zindabad slogans. The charge that they shouted Pakistan zindabad slogan is a political conspiracy hatched against us by the BJP. We have sought a probe into the incident,” AIUDF spokesman Aminul Islam said.

He added that if indeed somebody shouted the Pakistan zindabad slogan, it had to be the handiwork of the ruling BJP.

The police said they were probing it. No complaint was lodged with the police so far.

“We have received the video footage. We are examining it,” Cachar Superintendent of Police BL Meena told this newspaper.

Recently, Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed stirred a hornet’s nest by backing a proposal of an Assembly panel for the setting up of a “Miya Museum” at the precincts of Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, built in Guwahati in memory of saint-reformer Sankardeva. The demand had made Sarma to threaten to put Ahmed behind bars. The term Miya in Assam is attributed to the Bengali Muslims.

While the Congress is working hard to form a grand alliance of opposition parties ahead of the Assembly elections due early next year, the BJP has been critical of “Mughal aggression”, “love jihad” etc in recent times.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam BJP AIUDF Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp