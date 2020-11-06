Chandigarh bans firecrackers

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Sale or use of firecrackers has been completely banned in Chandigarh in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, an official said here on Friday.

The directions have been given as a containment measures to prevent the risk of spread of COVID-19 due to pollution caused by bursting of firecrackers, UT Adviser Manoj Parida said.

"I hereby order a complete ban on sale or use of crackers of any kind, throughout the union territory of Chandigarh," said an order issued here by Parida.

Any violation of the orders will invite penal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, he said, adding the violators would also face legal actions.