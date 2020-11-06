STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CPI MP criticises EC for not acting on complaint of poll code violation against PM Modi

CPI MP Binoy Viswam, in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on November 2, had highlighted a potential violation of the model code by the prime minister.

Published: 06th November 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI MP Binoy Viswam has accused the Election Commission of "obfuscating their mandate" by not responding to his letter highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the Bihar assembly polls.

Viswam, in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on November 2, had highlighted a potential violation of the model code by the prime minister.

Referring to news reports, Viswam claimed that the Prime Minister's Office, in a newsletter sent via its official PR email, solicited funds for the work of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In its newsletter on October 21, the PMO has made an advertisement stating "support those who put India first.

Support BJP through micro-donations".

On clicking the link, one is redirected to another page that solicits funds ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 1,000 for the BJP, Viswam alleged.

In his letter on Friday, the CPI MP has said that Saturday is the last day of elections in Bihar and yet his earlier complaint had not been addressed by the EC.

He said the Election Commission plays a pivotal role in ensuring free and fair elections.

"As the world's largest democracy, free and fair elections form the bedrock of our country and must be ensured at all costs.

It has been 4 days since I lodged the complaint and till date, I have received no intimation on the action taken by the EC," he said.

"The lack of any action on the EC's part is a clear obfuscation of their mandate and jeopardizes the entire idea of free and fair elections.

I, therefore, urge upon the EC to take swift action in the matter and the earliest and conduct an impartial and fair enquiry," he said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI MP Binoy Viswam Election Commission Prime Minister Narendra Modi poll code violation Bihar assembly elections 2020
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp