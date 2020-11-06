CPI MP criticises EC for not acting on complaint of poll code violation against PM Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI MP Binoy Viswam has accused the Election Commission of "obfuscating their mandate" by not responding to his letter highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the Bihar assembly polls.

Viswam, in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on November 2, had highlighted a potential violation of the model code by the prime minister.

Referring to news reports, Viswam claimed that the Prime Minister's Office, in a newsletter sent via its official PR email, solicited funds for the work of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In its newsletter on October 21, the PMO has made an advertisement stating "support those who put India first.

Support BJP through micro-donations".

On clicking the link, one is redirected to another page that solicits funds ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 1,000 for the BJP, Viswam alleged.

In his letter on Friday, the CPI MP has said that Saturday is the last day of elections in Bihar and yet his earlier complaint had not been addressed by the EC.

He said the Election Commission plays a pivotal role in ensuring free and fair elections.

"As the world's largest democracy, free and fair elections form the bedrock of our country and must be ensured at all costs.

It has been 4 days since I lodged the complaint and till date, I have received no intimation on the action taken by the EC," he said.

"The lack of any action on the EC's part is a clear obfuscation of their mandate and jeopardizes the entire idea of free and fair elections.

I, therefore, urge upon the EC to take swift action in the matter and the earliest and conduct an impartial and fair enquiry," he said.