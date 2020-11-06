STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Crackdown on illegal chemical units post godown blast

After the blast, the Ahmedabad police on Thursday lodged an FIR and arrested three persons - two godown owners and their tenant who had stored chemical drums - on charges of culpable homicide.

Published: 06th November 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

sealing

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: In the wake of a powerful explosion in a chemical godown that killed 12 labourers two days ago, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday sealed six industrial units which had stored hazardous chemicals without permission or licence from government authorities.

Following the November 4 tragedy near here, the AMC's Estate-Town Developmentand Solid Waste Departments initiated a special drive to identify industrial units and godowns where hazardous chemicals have been stored illegally, said a release from the civic body.

During the drive on Friday, officials found half-a- dozen such units, having cumulative construction of 4,050 square metres, in Lambha ward on the city's outskirts, the release said.

This is the same industrial belt where the blast took place.

Since these units and godowns did not have permission or licence to store hazardous chemicals which they were found in possession of, the AMC sealed these facilities, said the release, adding the drive will continue in the coming days.

Twelve labourers, including five women, were killed and 10 others injured after a portion of the godown located on Pirana-Piplaj Road on the city's outskirts collapsed on Wednesday morning following the powerful explosion.

Primary investigations had revealed that hazardous chemicals stored in one part of a large godown exploded following some chemical reaction.

The blast destroyed three to four adjoining godowns where labourers were packing garments.

After the blast, the Ahmedabad police on Thursday lodged an FIR and arrested three persons - two godown owners and their tenant who had stored chemical drums - on charges of culpable homicide.

Senior IAS officer Vipul Mittra, who is part of a two- member probe panel appointed by the Gujarat government, on Thursday asked the AMC to take action against godowns where hazardous chemicals have been stored in violation of rules.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat chemical godown explosion illegal chemical units Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp