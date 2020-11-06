'Quota stir will intensify if demands not met within 12 hours': Gujjar leader issues ultimatum

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Gurjar protests led by Colonel Kirodi Singh Bainsla continued for the sixth straight day as the people from the Gurjar community blocked the railway tracks even on Friday and remained adamant over their demand for MBC reservation.

The government has given a firm reply and stated that all the feasible demands of the Gujjar community have already been accepted and appealed to stop the protests and talk on the points of disagreement with the Gurjars.

Meanwhile, the divide within the Gurjar community over this movement has become increasingly wide.

Due to the ongoing Gujjar reservation movement in Rajasthan, the Delhi-Mumbai railway track was disrupted on Thursday for the sth consecutive day. In the ongoing negotiations between the Gurjars and the government, most of the demands have been agreed upon, but the issue of the backlog is stuck.

Senior IAS officer Neeraj K Pawan, the administrative representative of the government, camped with the Gurjars for two days to resolve the issue. During these two days, Pawan met the convener of the Gurjar Reservation Sangharsh Samiti, Colonel Kirodi Singh Bainsla, and tried to negotiate. With no resolution, Pawan has returned back after two days.

Meanwhile, Col. Bainsla has threatened to intensify the agitation "If our demands are not met within the next 12 hours, the agitation will intensify and the government should not test our patience."

Meanwhile, the government has said that they have written a letter to the central government regarding MBC reservations and its acceptance in the 9th schedule. Two letters were written earlier on February 22, 2019, and October 21 as well. Sports Minister Ashok Chandana said, "We have now written the letter to the central government for the third time and the ball is in their court. These protests disturb people and it gives a bad name to society. We have already accepted all the demands which could have been fulfilled and if there is anything more, Colonel Kirodi Singh Bainsla should come forward for talks instead of protesting."

Nearly half a dozen trains were cancelled by Kota Division moving between Delhi and Mumbai on Friday and more than 300 trains have had to change routes in Rajasthan in the last five days. More than 1000 buses have to be stopped. On the Jaipur-Bhilwara highway, the people of the Gurjar community carried out an agitation blocking the highway near the Khari river.

The other group within the Gurjar community has been opposing this protest led by Colonel Bainsla. A 41-member panel from 80 villages, who are satisfied with government talks, held a press conference and asked Colonel Bainsla to end this agitation. They said there is an agreement between them and the government on all points and this kind of a logjam is affecting the public.

Gurjar leader Himmat Singh attacked Col Bainsla faction by making several tweets. He wrote, "Why do they feel so aggrieved after the 'Panch-Patels' talks with the Rajasthan government? While Colonel Bainsla has been in talks with the government for the last 14 years, a permanent solution to the reservation has not been done to date. Whose fault is it that Gujjar society has been played around by political parties?"

Himmat Singh wrote in another tweet, "Colonel Bainsla and his son are misleading MBC youth regarding REET Recruitment-18 after 2 years who are seeking 5% reservation, while on February 12, 2019 recruitment to the first level started but the reservation was not given. Malarna was sitting on the railway track during that time, the agreement was reached on 16 February 2019, whose blame is it now?"

