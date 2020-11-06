STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand: 84 schools in Pauri district closed for five days after 80 teachers test COVID positive

State Health Secretary Amit Negi said that the District Magistrates of all the 13 districts of the state have been instructed to get COVID-19 test done for the teachers posted in schools.

Published: 06th November 2020 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

schools reopening

Representational image (PTI)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Eighty-four schools in five blocks of Pauri district in Garhwal Division have been closed for 5 days after 80 teachers test positive for COVID-19, an official said on Friday. The teachers, working in schools of Khirsu, Pauri, Kot, Pabo and Kaljikhal blocks of Pauri district, detected positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Schools in the state were re-opened on November 2.

State Health Secretary Amit Negi told ANI that the District Magistrates of all the 13 districts of the state have been instructed to get COVID-19 test done for the teachers posted in schools, adding that the Education Department has also issued standard operating procedure (SoP) in this regard.

The Health Secretary further cautioned the people against surge in coronavirus cases and said it is likely to spread further during the winter season. He further urged people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols in the festive season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Uttarakhand schools COVID uttarkhand schools shut
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp