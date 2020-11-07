STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'After exposing scam', 6,000 copies of newspaper destroyed in Tripura

Anol Roy Chowdhury, the editor of the daily, 'Pratibadi Kalam', said that 11 people forcefully unloaded the bundles of newspapers from buses and destroyed them.

Published: 07th November 2020 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Newspapers

For representational purposes

By PTI

AGARTALA: Around 6,000 copies of a newspaper were snatched from passengers buses and destroyed in Tripura's Gomati district by a group of men on Saturday, apparently after the daily published reports alleging corruption in the state agriculture department.

Gomati district Superintendent of Police Lucky Chowhan said a written complaint was filed at Radhakishorepur police station at Udaipur and a probe is on to identify the culprits.

"While being transported to different districts in the morning, around 6,000 copies of the newspaper were snatched from buses. Half of them were burnt and others were torn and thrown away," said Anol Roy Chowdhury, the editor of the daily, 'Pratibadi Kalam'.

In his complaint, Roy Chowdhury alleged that 11 people forcefully unloaded the bundles of newspapers from buses and destroyed them.

He said that the daily published a series of reports for the past three days on an alleged Rs 150 crore scam in the agriculture department and the attack is probably a result of that.

Chowhan said investigations are on and no stone will be left unturned to arrest those responsible for it.

Agriculture department officials refused to make any comment on the issue.

Office bearers of the Agartala Press Club met Deputy Inspector General of Police Soumitra Dhar and demanded stern action against those responsible for the incident.

The Assembly of Journalists (AOJ), a forum of scribes of the state, has given the police 24 hours to nab the culprits, failing which they would demonstrate in front the police headquarters.

The AOJ has earlier held demonstrations at various places protesting against attacks on journalists in various parts of the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pratibadi Kalam Anol Roy Chowdhury
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp