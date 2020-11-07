STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Atrocities on farmers under guise of stubble burning 'extremely condemnable': BSP chief Mayawati

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed officials to ensure that farmers are not harassed when action is taken against stubble burning.

Published: 07th November 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

BSP president Mayawati

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said that oppression of farmers under the guise of pollution caused by stubble burning is "extremely condemnable" and urging the state government to provide necessary help to them before taking any action in this matter.

"Atrocities on farmers, especially under the guise of pollution due to the burning of stubble, are extremely condemnable due to the pollution spread in Uttar Pradesh. Before taking any action in this matter, the government also needs to give them conscious and necessary help. This is the demand of BSP," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed officials to ensure that farmers are not harassed when action is taken against stubble burning. He also said that new experiments to use crop residue should be encouraged and projects to prepare biofuel and power from stubble should be reviewed.

mention that the downward trend in the air quality of the national capital has become visible as farmers in the neighbouring states continue burning the stubble in their fields.

